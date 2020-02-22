Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas 70, Kansas St. 59

February 22, 2020 4:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

TEXAS (16-11)

Hamm 2-3 0-0 4, K.Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Coleman 2-5 8-8 12, A.Jones 4-10 1-4 12, Ramey 10-16 2-2 26, Cunningham 1-1 1-2 3, Williams 2-4 3-4 8, Hepa 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 23-44 16-21 70.

KANSAS ST. (9-18)

A.Gordon 0-3 1-2 1, Mawien 6-13 2-3 14, Sneed 3-12 8-11 15, Diarra 3-9 2-3 9, Sloan 4-8 1-4 9, D.Gordon 3-7 0-0 7, McGuirl 1-4 0-0 2, Stockard 0-2 2-6 2, McAtee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 16-29 59.

Halftime_Texas 42-23. 3-Point Goals_Texas 8-19 (Ramey 4-9, A.Jones 3-5, Williams 1-2, Baker 0-1, Coleman 0-1, K.Jones 0-1), Kansas St. 3-14 (D.Gordon 1-3, Diarra 1-4, Sneed 1-4, A.Gordon 0-1, McGuirl 0-2). Fouled Out_Cunningham. Rebounds_Texas 23 (Ramey 6), Kansas St. 35 (Mawien 10). Assists_Texas 9 (Hamm, Coleman 3), Kansas St. 10 (Diarra 6). Total Fouls_Texas 25, Kansas St. 20. A_9,700 (12,528).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
2|26 Federal Networks 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First 3D printed metal additive manufacturing part for refueler truck 

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut