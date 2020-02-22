Texas 70, Kansas St. 59

TEXAS (16-11)

Hamm 2-3 0-0 4, K.Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Coleman 2-5 8-8 12, A.Jones 4-10 1-4 12, Ramey 10-16 2-2 26, Cunningham 1-1 1-2 3, Williams 2-4 3-4 8, Hepa 0-0 0-0 0, Baker 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 23-44 16-21 70.

KANSAS ST. (9-18)

A.Gordon 0-3 1-2 1, Mawien 6-13 2-3 14, Sneed 3-12 8-11 15, Diarra 3-9 2-3 9, Sloan 4-8 1-4 9, D.Gordon 3-7 0-0 7, McGuirl 1-4 0-0 2, Stockard 0-2 2-6 2, McAtee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-58 16-29 59.

Halftime_Texas 42-23. 3-Point Goals_Texas 8-19 (Ramey 4-9, A.Jones 3-5, Williams 1-2, Baker 0-1, Coleman 0-1, K.Jones 0-1), Kansas St. 3-14 (D.Gordon 1-3, Diarra 1-4, Sneed 1-4, A.Gordon 0-1, McGuirl 0-2). Fouled Out_Cunningham. Rebounds_Texas 23 (Ramey 6), Kansas St. 35 (Mawien 10). Assists_Texas 9 (Hamm, Coleman 3), Kansas St. 10 (Diarra 6). Total Fouls_Texas 25, Kansas St. 20. A_9,700 (12,528).

