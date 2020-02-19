Texas 70, TCU 56

TCU (14-12)

Samuel 5-10 1-2 11, Bane 4-13 4-4 13, Fuller 2-3 1-1 5, Grayer 5-11 0-2 11, Nembhard 3-9 3-4 10, Farabello 0-1 0-0 0, LeDee 3-4 0-0 6, Dennis 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 9-13 56.

TEXAS (15-11)

Hamm 1-4 0-0 2, Hepa 0-0 0-0 0, A.Jones 7-14 4-4 21, Ramey 6-16 3-7 15, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, K.Jones 3-3 2-2 10, Baker 8-12 0-0 20, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-51 9-13 70.

Halftime_TCU 38-36. 3-Point Goals_TCU 3-18 (Nembhard 1-4, Bane 1-6, Grayer 1-6, Smith 0-2), Texas 9-15 (Baker 4-6, A.Jones 3-5, K.Jones 2-2, Ramey 0-2). Rebounds_TCU 34 (Samuel 12), Texas 21 (Ramey, K.Jones 6). Assists_TCU 11 (Nembhard 6), Texas 9 (Ramey 5). Total Fouls_TCU 16, Texas 14. A_8,395 (16,540).

