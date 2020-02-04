Texas A&M 68, Missouri 51

MISSOURI (10-12)

Brown 2-8 2-3 7, Nikko 1-2 1-2 3, Pickett 2-4 2-2 7, Pinson 3-7 0-0 8, D.Smith 0-4 4-4 4, Mi.Smith 2-5 4-6 9, Watson 2-11 1-1 6, Tilmon 1-4 0-0 2, Yerkes 1-3 0-0 3, Okongo 1-1 0-0 2, T.Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-49 14-18 51.

TEXAS A&M (11-10)

Miller 3-6 4-6 10, Nebo 5-14 8-11 18, Gordon 2-10 1-2 6, Mitchell 3-7 3-5 12, Flagg 1-6 2-4 4, Q.Jackson 4-8 7-9 16, Chandler 0-3 0-0 0, Aku 0-0 0-0 0, Gultekin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 19-55 25-37 68.

Halftime_Texas A&M 25-18. 3-Point Goals_Missouri 7-27 (Pinson 2-5, Pickett 1-2, Mi.Smith 1-2, Yerkes 1-3, Brown 1-4, Watson 1-9, D.Smith 0-2), Texas A&M 5-21 (Mitchell 3-7, Gordon 1-3, Q.Jackson 1-3, Miller 0-1, Chandler 0-2, Flagg 0-5). Fouled Out_Nikko, Pickett. Rebounds_Missouri 27 (Mi.Smith 11), Texas A&M 45 (Miller 13). Assists_Missouri 13 (D.Smith 7), Texas A&M 11 (Q.Jackson 3). Total Fouls_Missouri 32, Texas A&M 19. A_5,755 (12,989).

