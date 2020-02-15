Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas A&M 74, Georgia 69

February 15, 2020 5:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

GEORGIA (12-13)

Camara 3-5 0-0 6, Hammonds 6-9 2-3 15, Edwards 2-7 0-0 6, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Wheeler 2-6 4-5 9, Crump 3-8 2-2 11, Fagan 3-4 0-0 8, Gresham 0-3 2-2 2, Brown 3-5 2-2 8, Peake 1-3 0-0 2, Howard 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-52 12-14 69.

TEXAS A&M (12-12)

Miller 5-11 11-14 21, Nebo 5-5 2-4 12, Gordon 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 4-9 3-5 13, Flagg 4-11 1-2 11, Jackson 3-6 4-4 11, Chandler 2-4 0-0 6, Aku 0-0 0-0 0, Gultekin 0-2 0-0 0, French 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 21-29 74.

Halftime_Georgia 38-29. 3-Point Goals_Georgia 9-29 (Crump 3-7, Fagan 2-3, Edwards 2-7, Hammonds 1-3, Wheeler 1-3, Brown 0-1, Harris 0-1, Peake 0-1, Gresham 0-3), Texas A&M 7-22 (Chandler 2-2, Flagg 2-7, Mitchell 2-7, Jackson 1-2, French 0-1, Miller 0-1, Gordon 0-2). Fouled Out_Camara, Hammonds, Nebo. Rebounds_Georgia 33 (Hammonds 7), Texas A&M 28 (Miller 10). Assists_Georgia 14 (Wheeler 7), Texas A&M 14 (Flagg, Jackson 4). Total Fouls_Georgia 23, Texas A&M 15. A_7,106 (12,989).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States