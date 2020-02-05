Texas A&M-CC 69, McNeese St. 62

MCNEESE ST. (12-11)

Kennedy 5-10 6-6 16, Brown 4-4 4-4 12, Hutchinson 1-2 0-0 2, Kuxhausen 2-6 0-1 6, Lawson 4-13 0-4 8, Baker 3-7 2-2 10, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Moore 2-3 0-0 4, Harrell 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 22-49 13-19 62.

TEXAS A&M-CC (10-14)

Lewis 1-1 0-1 2, Hairston 2-8 2-2 7, M.Smith 4-7 9-10 19, P.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Talton-Thomas 1-5 0-1 3, Hunte 1-7 7-7 9, Francois 5-7 1-2 11, Lampkins 6-9 0-0 15, Bertain 1-1 0-1 3, Schmidt 0-1 0-2 0, White 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 19-26 69.

Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 38-27. 3-Point Goals_McNeese St. 5-17 (Kuxhausen 2-5, Baker 2-6, Johnson 1-2, Hutchinson 0-1, Lawson 0-3), Texas A&M-CC 8-22 (Lampkins 3-5, M.Smith 2-5, Bertain 1-1, Talton-Thomas 1-4, Hairston 1-7). Fouled Out_Brown, Lawson. Rebounds_McNeese St. 29 (Kennedy 10), Texas A&M-CC 26 (Talton-Thomas 7). Assists_McNeese St. 13 (Lawson 7), Texas A&M-CC 12 (M.Smith 4). Total Fouls_McNeese St. 21, Texas A&M-CC 19. A_1,400 (10,000).

