Texas A&M-CC 78, Incarnate Word 70

February 29, 2020 9:24 pm
 
< a min read
      

INCARNATE WORD (9-20)

Larsson 0-0 0-0 0, Miszkiewicz 1-4 5-7 7, Balentine 6-11 6-8 18, Murray 3-9 3-4 9, Willis 4-10 4-4 13, Lutz 6-9 0-0 15, Davis 1-3 1-2 3, Swaby 1-1 2-2 5. Totals 22-47 21-27 70.

TEXAS A&M-CC (12-17)

Francois 4-4 1-2 9, Schmidt 3-6 1-1 7, Bertain 4-7 0-0 10, P.Smith 2-6 4-4 8, M.Smith 4-7 1-2 11, Hairston 2-8 4-4 9, Lewis 4-7 11-13 19, Hunte 0-2 3-4 3, White 1-1 0-0 2, Lampkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 25-30 78.

Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 5-15 (Lutz 3-5, Swaby 1-1, Willis 1-6, Balentine 0-1, Murray 0-2), Texas A&M-CC 5-17 (Bertain 2-4, M.Smith 2-4, Hairston 1-6, Lampkins 0-1, P.Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_Larsson, Miszkiewicz, Schmidt. Rebounds_Incarnate Word 20 (Miszkiewicz, Murray 5), Texas A&M-CC 36 (Lewis 12). Assists_Incarnate Word 9 (Murray 5), Texas A&M-CC 12 (P.Smith 4). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 23, Texas A&M-CC 22. A_2,678 (10,000).

