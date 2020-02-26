Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas A&M-CC pulls away from New Orleans for 81-75 win

February 26, 2020 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Myles Smith scored 17 points and Nolan Bertain and Jordan Hairston each scored 16 and Texas A&M Corpus Christi beat New Orleasn 81-75 on Wednesday.

Irshaad Hunte scored 12 and the Islanders (11-17, 7-10 Southland Conference) shot 32 of 54 (59.3%) including 11 of 19 (57.9%) from beyond the 3-point arc. Texass A&M Corpus Christi distributed 20 assists and managed to overcome 18 turnovers.

Bryson Robinson led New Orleans (8-19, 4-13) with 23 points. Troy Green scored 19 and Jahmel Myers scored 15. The Privateers finished 31-of-60 shooting (51.7%) but missed eight foul shots.

Smith’s three-point play with 11:27 remaining gave the Islanders a 54-53 lead they were up the rest of the way. His play ignited a 20-7 run. Hunte’s 3 with 5:36 left made it 71-60. New Orleans never got closer than five from there.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound