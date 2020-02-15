Texas-Arlington 76, UALR 65

UALR (18-9)

Coupet 5-9 0-2 12, Johnson 3-8 1-2 7, Monyyong 2-4 6-10 10, Nowell 2-11 7-8 11, Stulic 3-5 0-0 7, Maric 6-10 1-1 13, Lukic 1-5 0-0 3, Lottie 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-54 15-23 65.

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (12-15)

Narcis 2-4 3-4 8, Azore 3-7 2-5 8, Davis 2-8 2-2 6, Griffin 7-11 0-0 17, Phillips 3-12 6-6 12, Warren 6-13 8-10 21, Elame 1-3 0-0 2, Nouhi 0-1 0-0 0, Sparling 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson-Young 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-61 21-27 76.

Halftime_Texas-Arlington 33-28. 3-Point Goals_UALR 4-18 (Coupet 2-3, Stulic 1-2, Lukic 1-5, Lottie 0-1, Maric 0-2, Nowell 0-5), Texas-Arlington 5-17 (Griffin 3-6, Warren 1-1, Narcis 1-3, Nouhi 0-1, Azore 0-2, Davis 0-2, Phillips 0-2). Fouled Out_Coupet, Johnson. Rebounds_UALR 31 (Johnson, Monyyong 9), Texas-Arlington 32 (Narcis 9). Assists_UALR 18 (Nowell 8), Texas-Arlington 13 (Davis 4). Total Fouls_UALR 26, Texas-Arlington 24. A_1,340 (7,000).

