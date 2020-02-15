Listen Live Sports

Texas Southern 77, Jackson St. 74

February 15, 2020 11:16 pm
 
JACKSON ST. (10-15)

McKinnis 5-8 0-2 10, James 4-7 1-2 11, Jarrett 5-12 2-2 16, Wallis 2-6 1-2 6, Griffin 7-11 6-7 21, Ross 0-2 0-1 0, C.McClelland 2-3 0-0 6, Spencer 2-4 0-0 4, Daniels 0-2 0-0 0, Howard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 10-16 74.

TEXAS SOUTHERN (11-13)

Ewing 0-0 0-0 0, Hopkins 6-13 9-9 23, Rasas 7-17 5-7 20, Armstrong 7-15 4-4 20, Lumpkin 1-3 0-0 2, Baldwin 3-7 0-0 7, Etienne 1-7 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 3-5 3, Tshisumpa 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 21-25 77.

Halftime_Jackson St. 39-28. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 10-22 (Jarrett 4-7, C.McClelland 2-3, James 2-4, Griffin 1-2, Wallis 1-4, Daniels 0-1, Ross 0-1), Texas Southern 6-13 (Armstrong 2-3, Hopkins 2-3, Baldwin 1-1, Rasas 1-1, Walker 0-1, Etienne 0-4). Rebounds_Jackson St. 22 (McKinnis 9), Texas Southern 40 (Rasas 16). Assists_Jackson St. 17 (Griffin 6), Texas Southern 6 (Armstrong 4). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 18, Texas Southern 15. A_1,774 (8,100).

