Texas Southern 82, Alabama A&M 73

TEXAS SOUTHERN (10-11)

Ewing 9-14 0-0 18, Hopkins 5-6 5-6 17, J.Jones 5-13 0-0 14, Rasas 4-7 1-3 9, Armstrong 5-11 4-4 15, Etienne 3-5 0-2 8, Tshisumpa 0-0 0-0 0, Baldwin 0-1 1-2 1, Brigham 0-1 0-0 0, Ja’Ma.Redus 0-1 0-0 0, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 11-17 82.

ALABAMA A&M (5-14)

Tucker 0-5 4-5 4, Wiley 7-7 3-4 22, Alford 2-11 10-12 14, Hicks 5-8 3-3 16, Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Miller 1-4 0-0 2, Parham 2-8 3-4 9, Houston 1-2 0-0 2, Scissum 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 23-28 73.

Halftime_Texas Southern 44-41. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 9-19 (J.Jones 4-8, Etienne 2-3, Hopkins 2-3, Armstrong 1-3, Baldwin 0-1, Ja’Ma.Redus 0-1), Alabama A&M 10-19 (Wiley 5-5, Hicks 3-5, Parham 2-4, Alford 0-1, Houston 0-1, Miller 0-1, Tucker 0-2). Rebounds_Texas Southern 39 (Rasas 11), Alabama A&M 26 (Wiley 9). Assists_Texas Southern 10 (Armstrong 5), Alabama A&M 16 (Tucker 10). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 21, Alabama A&M 15. A_1,068 (6,000).

