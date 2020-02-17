Listen Live Sports

Texas Southern 93, Grambling St. 79

February 17, 2020 11:43 pm
 
GRAMBLING ST. (13-13)

Jackson 9-18 0-0 22, Christon 1-4 1-3 3, Edwards 8-13 4-5 22, Moss 4-7 2-2 11, Smith 6-11 4-6 16, Randolph 0-1 0-0 0, Bunch 1-2 0-0 2, Gaston 1-3 0-0 3, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 11-16 79.

TEXAS SOUTHERN (12-13)

Ewing 5-9 3-4 13, Hopkins 8-10 2-4 21, Rasas 5-11 7-11 17, Armstrong 6-8 6-7 21, Lumpkin 0-1 0-0 0, Etienne 2-7 2-2 7, Baldwin 2-6 2-4 6, Jones 2-6 0-0 6, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Andrews 1-3 0-0 2, Tshisumpa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 22-32 93.

Halftime_Texas Southern 38-34. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 8-21 (Jackson 4-8, Edwards 2-4, Gaston 1-1, Moss 1-3, Smith 0-2, Christon 0-3), Texas Southern 9-17 (Armstrong 3-3, Hopkins 3-3, Jones 2-6, Etienne 1-3, Andrews 0-1, Lumpkin 0-1). Fouled Out_Bunch. Rebounds_Grambling St. 28 (Jackson, Edwards, Smith, Randolph 5), Texas Southern 31 (Rasas 11). Assists_Grambling St. 10 (Smith 9), Texas Southern 14 (Baldwin 4). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 22, Texas Southern 15. A_1,884 (8,100).

