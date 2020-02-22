Texas Southern 94, MVSU 92

TEXAS SOUTHERN (13-13)

Ewing 2-4 5-8 10, Hopkins 9-11 6-6 24, Rasas 3-6 1-4 7, Armstrong 6-9 3-4 16, J.Jones 7-9 0-0 19, Baldwin 0-3 7-10 7, Etienne 2-6 1-2 7, Lumpkin 0-1 0-0 0, Andrews 0-3 2-2 2, Tshisumpa 0-1 2-4 2, Brigham 0-0 0-0 0, Granger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 27-40 94.

MVSU (2-24)

Lyons 0-1 0-2 0, Samaha 2-2 2-3 6, Barnes 1-3 0-0 3, Green 9-18 3-5 26, Simmons 5-10 8-8 19, Hunter 8-15 1-4 21, Alston 2-10 0-0 5, Sarnor 2-3 0-0 4, Kimble 2-5 0-0 4, Kowouto 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 33-70 14-22 92.

Halftime_MVSU 42-40. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 9-14 (J.Jones 5-5, Etienne 2-3, Armstrong 1-1, Ewing 1-1, Baldwin 0-1, Hopkins 0-1, Andrews 0-2), MVSU 12-29 (Green 5-7, Hunter 4-8, Barnes 1-3, Simmons 1-3, Alston 1-7, Sarnor 0-1). Fouled Out_Green, Simmons, Kowouto. Rebounds_Texas Southern 36 (Hopkins 10), MVSU 33 (Kowouto 10). Assists_Texas Southern 14 (Hopkins, Lumpkin 3), MVSU 16 (Hunter 6). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 21, MVSU 29. A_987 (5,000).

