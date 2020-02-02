Texas Southern looks to extend streak vs Alabama St.

Texas Southern (10-11, 7-1) vs. Alabama State (4-17, 3-5)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its 16th straight win in the head-to-head series over Alabama State. Texas Southern has won by an average of 13 points in its last 15 wins over the Hornets. Alabama State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 3, 2014, a 79-73 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Southern has relied heavily on its seniors. Tyrik Armstrong, Yahuza Rasas, Eden Ewing and Justin Hopkins have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Hornets have scored 64.4 points per game and allowed 65.3 points per game across eight conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 67.5 points scored and 79.1 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.ACCURATE ARMSTRONG: Armstrong has connected on 41 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Southern is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 10-5 when scoring at least 63.

STREAK STATS: Texas Southern has won its last three road games, scoring 75.7 points, while allowing 66.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern has attempted more free throws per game than any other SWAC team. The Tigers have averaged 23 free throws per game, including 26.5 per game over their six-game winning streak.

