Texas State 100, Coastal Carolina 63

TEXAS STATE (15-9)

Small 2-3 0-0 4, Terry 6-7 2-2 14, Adams 3-4 0-0 7, Harrell 3-5 1-1 8, Pearson 7-12 3-4 20, Scott 4-7 4-5 13, M.Davis 2-3 0-0 5, Sule 6-8 3-3 15, Asberry 5-9 0-0 10, Tennial 2-4 0-0 4, Bormann 0-1 0-0 0, Shaw 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-64 13-15 100.

COASTAL CAROLINA (12-12)

Burton 3-4 4-4 10, Ceaser 1-5 2-2 5, Green 1-6 0-0 2, Jones 5-9 4-4 15, Peterson 1-7 1-4 3, Legania 4-9 1-2 11, Gumbs-Frater 3-8 2-2 9, Hippolyte 1-4 0-0 2, Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Kitenge 1-1 2-3 4, Milner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 16-21 63.

Halftime_Texas State 48-27. 3-Point Goals_Texas State 7-15 (Pearson 3-3, Adams 1-1, M.Davis 1-1, Harrell 1-3, Scott 1-3, Shaw 0-1, Small 0-1, Asberry 0-2), Coastal Carolina 5-26 (Legania 2-6, Jones 1-3, Gumbs-Frater 1-4, Ceaser 1-5, Milner 0-1, Green 0-2, Hippolyte 0-2, Peterson 0-3). Rebounds_Texas State 32 (Sule 7), Coastal Carolina 30 (Burton 8). Assists_Texas State 24 (Harrell 7), Coastal Carolina 11 (Jones 3). Total Fouls_Texas State 18, Coastal Carolina 18. A_1,497 (3,600).

