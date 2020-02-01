Texas State 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 66

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (9-14)

Hardy 0-0 0-0 16, Johnson 0-0 0-0 12, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 28.

TEXAS STATE (14-9)

Pearson 0-0 0-0 17, Sule 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 17.

Halftime_Texas State 30-23. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Lafayette 0-0 (), Texas State 0-0 (). Rebounds_Louisiana-Lafayette 15 (Smith 9), Texas State 14 (Sule 8). Assists_Louisiana-Lafayette 6 (Wilson 3), Texas State 3 (Pearson 3). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Lafayette 0, Texas State 0.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.