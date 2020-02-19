Texas State seeks revenge on Ga. Southern

Georgia Southern (16-11, 10-6) vs. Texas State (17-10, 10-6)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern goes for the season sweep over Texas State after winning the previous matchup in Statesboro. The teams last played each other on Dec. 19, when Texas State made only nine free throws on 14 attempts while the Eagles went 18 for 29 en route to a 67-64 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas State’s Nijal Pearson, Eric Terry and Marlin Davis have combined to account for 44 percent of all Bobcats points this season.SOLID SMITH: Ike Smith has connected on 33.1 percent of the 139 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 66.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Texas State is 0-7 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 17-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

WINNING WHEN: The Bobcats are 8-0 when they score at least 73 points and 9-10 when they fall shy of that total. The Eagles are 5-0 when the team records at least 11 steals and 11-11 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas State has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Sun Belt teams. The Bobcats have turned the ball over only 11.4 times per game this season.

