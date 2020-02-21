Listen Live Sports

Texas State seeks revenge on Ga. State

February 21, 2020 6:45 am
 
Georgia State (18-10, 11-6) vs. Texas State (18-10, 11-6)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State goes for the season sweep over Texas State after winning the previous matchup in Atlanta. The teams last met on Dec. 21, when the Panthers outshot Texas State from the field 44.1 percent to 36.5 percent and made eight more 3-pointers en route to the 12-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas State’s Nijal Pearson, Eric Terry and Marlin Davis have collectively accounted for 44 percent of all Bobcats scoring this season.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Kane Williams has connected on 35.1 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Texas State is 0-7 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 18-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

STREAK STATS: Texas State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 60.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State managed to score exactly 200 points across three matchups against Texas State last season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

