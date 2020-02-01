Texas Tech 109, Oklahoma St. 79

OKLAHOMA ST. (12-9)

Gray 6-18 6-6 20, Mack 14-24 2-2 30, Asberry 2-9 0-0 5, de Sousa 2-5 1-2 5, Fields 2-6 1-2 6, Gerlich 3-5 1-2 9, Sarr 0-0 0-0 0, Winchester 0-1 0-0 0, Dennis 1-2 0-0 2, Rodrigues 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 31-72 11-14 79

TEXAS TECH (14-5)

Brewer 12-19 0-0 26, Gordon 2-6 1-2 7, Adams 8-16 0-0 24, Carr 5-8 4-5 17, Dillard 1-2 0-0 3, Villas-Gomis 0-0 0-0 0, Goodson 4-5 3-3 14, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Tucker 7-10 1-2 15, Totals 40-70 9-12 109

Oklahoma St. 27 10 19 23 — 79 Texas Tech 21 37 36 15 — 109

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 6-15 (Gray 2-5, Asberry 1-4, de Sousa 0-1, Fields 1-2, Gerlich 2-3), Texas Tech 20-31 (Brewer 2-4, Gordon 2-3, Adams 8-14, Carr 3-4, Dillard 1-2, Goodson 3-3, Johnson 1-1). Assists_Oklahoma St. 19 (Gray 6), Texas Tech 32 (Carr 13). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 30 (Gray 3-7), Texas Tech 41 (Goodson 4-10). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 9, Texas Tech 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,180.

