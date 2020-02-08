Texas Tech 62, Texas 57

TEXAS TECH (15-8)

Holyfield 1-4 0-0 2, Edwards 3-11 4-5 10, Moretti 1-5 4-4 7, Ramsey 6-7 4-6 18, Shannon 6-7 1-2 13, McCullar 2-4 0-0 4, Clarke 2-7 4-5 8, Benson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 17-22 62.

TEXAS (14-9)

K.Jones 2-3 0-1 4, Sims 0-2 2-2 2, Coleman 8-19 0-0 17, Febres 0-2 0-0 0, Ramey 2-9 0-0 5, A.Jones 6-14 3-3 18, Hamm 2-3 0-0 4, Hepa 1-4 2-2 5, Williams 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 22-62 7-8 57.

Halftime_Texas 31-19. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 3-12 (Ramsey 2-2, Moretti 1-2, Clarke 0-1, Holyfield 0-1, McCullar 0-1, Edwards 0-5), Texas 6-23 (A.Jones 3-8, Hepa 1-3, Coleman 1-4, Ramey 1-5, Febres 0-1, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Sims. Rebounds_Texas Tech 28 (Holyfield 8), Texas 34 (Coleman, Hamm 7). Assists_Texas Tech 7 (Clarke 4), Texas 7 (Coleman 3). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 12, Texas 20.

