Texas Tech 69, Kansas St. 62

KANSAS ST. (9-17)

Mawien 2-3 0-0 4, Murphy 3-5 3-4 9, Sneed 5-12 3-4 15, Diarra 3-8 4-4 10, Sloan 2-8 2-4 6, D.Gordon 2-5 0-0 4, A.Gordon 6-7 0-2 14, McGuirl 0-1 0-1 0, Stockard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 12-19 62.

TEXAS TECH (17-9)

Holyfield 4-5 1-2 9, Edwards 5-9 2-2 14, McCullar 3-6 3-3 9, Moretti 5-12 4-4 18, Ramsey 5-10 5-6 17, Shannon 0-0 0-0 0, Clarke 1-3 0-0 2, Benson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-46 15-17 69.

Halftime_Texas Tech 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 4-15 (A.Gordon 2-2, Sneed 2-5, D.Gordon 0-1, McGuirl 0-1, Diarra 0-3, Sloan 0-3), Texas Tech 8-21 (Moretti 4-10, Edwards 2-4, Ramsey 2-6, Benson 0-1). Rebounds_Kansas St. 24 (A.Gordon 8), Texas Tech 26 (McCullar 6). Assists_Kansas St. 9 (Sneed, Diarra 2), Texas Tech 18 (Edwards, Moretti, Ramsey 4). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 21, Texas Tech 16.

