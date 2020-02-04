Listen Live Sports

Texas Tech 69, Oklahoma 61

February 4, 2020 11:03 pm
 
OKLAHOMA (14-8)

Doolittle 4-7 0-0 8, Manek 8-14 2-3 19, Bieniemy 4-10 0-0 9, Harmon 1-5 0-0 3, Reaves 5-13 3-3 16, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Kuath 1-2 0-0 2, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Iwuakor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 5-6 61.

TEXAS TECH (14-8)

Holyfield 8-12 3-4 21, Edwards 7-10 0-1 17, Moretti 3-10 3-4 11, Ramsey 5-10 1-2 13, Shannon 0-1 1-2 1, McCullar 1-2 3-4 6, Clarke 0-0 0-0 0, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, Nadolny 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-46 11-17 69.

Halftime_Oklahoma 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 6-24 (Reaves 3-7, Harmon 1-2, Bieniemy 1-5, Manek 1-6, Doolittle 0-1, Williams 0-3), Texas Tech 10-18 (Edwards 3-4, Holyfield 2-2, Ramsey 2-4, Moretti 2-6, McCullar 1-1, Nadolny 0-1). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Oklahoma 24 (Doolittle 11), Texas Tech 30 (McCullar 7). Assists_Oklahoma 8 (Reaves 3), Texas Tech 13 (Edwards, Moretti, Shannon 3). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 17, Texas Tech 11. A_12,224 (15,098).

