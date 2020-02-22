Texas Tech 87, Iowa St. 57

TEXAS TECH (18-9)

Holyfield 3-4 4-4 10, Edwards 7-10 3-3 19, McCullar 2-5 2-3 6, Moretti 3-6 2-2 9, Ramsey 11-22 1-2 25, Shannon 3-6 1-1 7, Savrasov 2-2 0-0 5, Benson 0-0 0-0 0, Tchewa 0-0 2-2 2, Nadolny 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 32-56 17-19 87.

IOWA ST. (11-16)

Jacobson 1-5 4-7 6, Young 5-6 6-6 16, Bolton 5-11 1-1 13, Jackson 1-3 1-2 4, Nixon 4-15 0-1 9, Lewis 3-8 2-2 8, Grill 0-2 0-0 0, Conditt 0-2 1-2 1, Griffin 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 19-53 15-23 57.

Halftime_Texas Tech 51-35. 3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 6-16 (Edwards 2-4, Ramsey 2-5, Savrasov 1-1, Moretti 1-4, Holyfield 0-1, Shannon 0-1), Iowa St. 4-13 (Bolton 2-3, Jackson 1-2, Nixon 1-5, Lewis 0-1, Grill 0-2). Fouled Out_Shannon, Bolton, Jackson. Rebounds_Texas Tech 31 (McCullar 11), Iowa St. 28 (Jacobson 10). Assists_Texas Tech 15 (Ramsey 7), Iowa St. 8 (Bolton, Nixon, Lewis 2). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 22, Iowa St. 23.

