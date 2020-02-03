Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

The Top Twenty Five

February 3, 2020 11:52 am
 
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Baylor (49) 19-1 1608 1
2. Gonzaga (15) 23-1 1567 2
3. Kansas (1) 18-3 1472 3
4. San Diego St. 23-0 1447 4
5. Louisville 19-3 1352 6
6. Dayton 20-2 1271 7
7. Duke 18-3 1242 9
8. Florida St. 18-3 1188 5
9. Maryland 17-4 999 15
10. Villanova 17-4 959 8
11. Auburn 19-2 926 17
12. Seton Hall 16-5 900 10
13. West Virginia 17-4 827 12
14. Oregon 18-5 758 11
15. Kentucky 16-5 660 13
16. Michigan St. 16-6 624 14
17. Iowa 16-6 604 18
18. LSU 17-4 572 22
19. Butler 17-5 437 16
20. Illinois 16-6 373 19
21. Creighton 17-5 372
22. Penn St. 16-5 356 24
23. Arizona 15-6 164
24. Colorado 17-5 134 20
25. Houston 17-5 85 21

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio St. 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, N Iowa 17, Wichita St. 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F Austin 3, Yale 1, Winthrop 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Bowling Green 1.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|5 Populism and Political Economy: Looking...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

K-9 explosive detective team trains to remain calm

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy