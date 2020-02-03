The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Baylor (49) 19-1 1608 1 2. Gonzaga (15) 23-1 1567 2 3. Kansas (1) 18-3 1472 3 4. San Diego St. 23-0 1447 4 5. Louisville 19-3 1352 6 6. Dayton 20-2 1271 7 7. Duke 18-3 1242 9 8. Florida St. 18-3 1188 5 9. Maryland 17-4 999 15 10. Villanova 17-4 959 8 11. Auburn 19-2 926 17 12. Seton Hall 16-5 900 10 13. West Virginia 17-4 827 12 14. Oregon 18-5 758 11 15. Kentucky 16-5 660 13 16. Michigan St. 16-6 624 14 17. Iowa 16-6 604 18 18. LSU 17-4 572 22 19. Butler 17-5 437 16 20. Illinois 16-6 373 19 21. Creighton 17-5 372 — 22. Penn St. 16-5 356 24 23. Arizona 15-6 164 — 24. Colorado 17-5 134 20 25. Houston 17-5 85 21

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio St. 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, N. Iowa 17, Wichita St. 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Bowling Green 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Winthrop 1, Yale 1.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.