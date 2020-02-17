The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Baylor (48)
|23-1
|1559
|1
|2. Gonzaga (14)
|26-1
|1518
|2
|3. Kansas (1)
|22-3
|1434
|3
|4. San Diego St.
|26-0
|1404
|4
|5. Dayton
|23-2
|1294
|6
|6. Duke
|22-3
|1285
|7
|7. Maryland
|21-4
|1194
|9
|8. Florida St.
|21-4
|1088
|8
|9. Penn St.
|20-5
|1024
|13
|10. Kentucky
|20-5
|1011
|12
|11. Louisville
|21-5
|837
|5
|12. Villanova
|19-6
|824
|15
|13. Auburn
|22-3
|818
|11
|14. Oregon
|20-6
|742
|17
|15. Creighton
|20-6
|718
|23
|16. Seton Hall
|18-7
|672
|10
|17. West Virginia
|18-7
|552
|14
|18. Colorado
|20-6
|501
|16
|19. Marquette
|17-7
|404
|18
|20. Iowa
|18-8
|254
|21
|21. Butler
|19-7
|242
|19
|22. Houston
|20-6
|237
|20
|23. BYU
|21-7
|188
|—
|24. Arizona
|18-7
|102
|—
|25. Ohio St.
|17-8
|95
|—
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 92, Michigan St. 87, Michigan 83, LSU 55, Rhode Island 39, Virginia 32, Cincinnati 14, Stephen F. Austin 14, Illinois 12, N. Iowa 9, Utah St. 8, Florida 6, Rutgers 6, ETSU 5, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4, Richmond 3, Tulsa 3, New Mexico St. 2, SMU 2, Arizona St 1, Wright St. 1.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.