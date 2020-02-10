The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts Prv
| 1. South Carolina (27)
|22-1
|747
|1
| 2. Baylor (3)
|21-1
|716
|2
| 3. Oregon
|22-2
|697
|3
| 4. N.C. State
|22-1
|624
|7
| 5. UConn
|20-2
|622
|4
| 6. Mississippi St.
|22-3
|605
|8
| 7. UCLA
|21-2
|576
|10
| 8. Stanford
|21-3
|547
|6
| 9. Louisville
|21-3
|506
|5
|10. Maryland
|20-4
|450
|13
|11. Oregon St.
|19-5
|428
|9
|12. Arizona
|19-4
|426
|12
|13. DePaul
|22-3
|382
|14
|14. Florida St.
|20-4
|368
|17
|15. Gonzaga
|23-2
|324
|11
|16. Texas A&M
|18-5
|251
|16
|17. Iowa
|20-4
|243
|20
|18. Kentucky
|18-5
|221
|15
|19. Northwestern
|19-3
|191
|21
|20. Indiana
|19-6
|176
|18
|21. South Dakota
|22-2
|146
|22
|22. Arizona St.
|16-8
|128
|19
|23. Arkansas
|19-5
|118
|25
|24. Missouri St.
|20-3
|106
|24
|25. Tennessee
|17-6
|47
|23
Others receiving votes: Princeton 46, TCU 31, Florida Gulf Coast 13, LSU 10, Stony Brook 3, Cent. Michigan 1, Fresno St. 1.
