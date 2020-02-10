Listen Live Sports

The Women’s Top Twenty Five

February 10, 2020 1:06 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (27) 22-1 747 1
2. Baylor (3) 21-1 716 2
3. Oregon 22-2 697 3
4. N.C. State 22-1 624 7
5. UConn 20-2 622 4
6. Mississippi St. 22-3 605 8
7. UCLA 21-2 576 10
8. Stanford 21-3 547 6
9. Louisville 21-3 506 5
10. Maryland 20-4 450 13
11. Oregon St. 19-5 428 9
12. Arizona 19-4 426 12
13. DePaul 22-3 382 14
14. Florida St. 20-4 368 17
15. Gonzaga 23-2 324 11
16. Texas A&M 18-5 251 16
17. Iowa 20-4 243 20
18. Kentucky 18-5 221 15
19. Northwestern 19-3 191 21
20. Indiana 19-6 176 18
21. South Dakota 22-2 146 22
22. Arizona St. 16-8 128 19
23. Arkansas 19-5 118 25
24. Missouri St. 20-3 106 24
25. Tennessee 17-6 47 23

Others receiving votes: Princeton 46, TCU 31, Florida Gulf Coast 13, LSU 10, Stony Brook 3, Cent. Michigan 1, Fresno St. 1.

