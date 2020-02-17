Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

The Women’s Top Twenty Five

February 17, 2020 1:05 pm
 
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (27) 24-1 747 1
2. Baylor (2) 23-1 713 2
3. Oregon (1) 24-2 700 3
4. Stanford 23-3 620 8
5. Louisville 23-3 611 9
6. UConn 21-3 605 5
7. Maryland 22-4 557 10
8. UCLA 21-3 554 7
9. Mississippi St. 22-4 516 6
10. N.C. State 22-3 481 4
11. Arizona 21-4 460 12
12. DePaul 24-3 413 13
13. Gonzaga 25-2 337 15
14. Kentucky 19-5 320 18
15. Oregon St. 19-6 311 11
16. Texas A&M 20-5 307 16
17. Florida St. 20-5 269 14
18. Northwestern 22-3 263 19
19. Iowa 21-5 203 17
20. South Dakota 24-2 167 21
21. Arizona St. 18-8 143 22
22. Arkansas 20-5 128 23
23. Missouri St. 21-3 122 24
24. Indiana 20-7 87 20
25. Princeton 19-1 52

Others receiving votes: TCU 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, LSU 6, Tennessee 5, Cent. Michigan 3, Stony Brook 3, Fresno St. 2.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Loadmasters secure, off-load cargo on board an aircraft

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps