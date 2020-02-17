The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (27) 24-1 747 1 2. Baylor (2) 23-1 713 2 3. Oregon (1) 24-2 700 3 4. Stanford 23-3 620 8 5. Louisville 23-3 611 9 6. UConn 21-3 605 5 7. Maryland 22-4 557 10 8. UCLA 21-3 554 7 9. Mississippi St. 22-4 516 6 10. N.C. State 22-3 481 4 11. Arizona 21-4 460 12 12. DePaul 24-3 413 13 13. Gonzaga 25-2 337 15 14. Kentucky 19-5 320 18 15. Oregon St. 19-6 311 11 16. Texas A&M 20-5 307 16 17. Florida St. 20-5 269 14 18. Northwestern 22-3 263 19 19. Iowa 21-5 203 17 20. South Dakota 24-2 167 21 21. Arizona St. 18-8 143 22 22. Arkansas 20-5 128 23 23. Missouri St. 21-3 122 24 24. Indiana 20-7 87 20 25. Princeton 19-1 52 —

Others receiving votes: TCU 30, Florida Gulf Coast 15, LSU 6, Tennessee 5, Cent. Michigan 3, Stony Brook 3, Fresno St. 2.

