Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Thiem loses in Rio Open quarterfinals

February 22, 2020 2:44 pm
 
1 min read
      

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria was eliminated by qualifier Gianluca Mager of Italy in their rain-affected, two-day Rio Open quarterfinal on Saturday.

Mager led 7-6 (4), 2-1 when rain forced the match to be suspended on Friday. He won the second set 7-5 on Saturday to reach the semifinals.

“I am speechless,” Mager said. “Playing against him was already a dream. I watch him on TV all the time.”

Thiem said he was not in his best form in Rio. Defeat also cost him the chance to overtake Roger Federer for the No. 3 world ranking.

Advertisement

“I did not play my best tennis this week. I was trying everything,” he said. “Unfortunately, I did not deserve to win. He was a better player. I was feeling I was all the time in defense, with not enough power in my strokes. I tried to play more aggressive, serve and volley, more slices. But it did not work out.”

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

The 128th-ranked Mager,who has yet to lose a set in the tournament, will face Hungary’s Attila Balazs later Saturday for a place in the final.

Balazs started the day trailing Spain’s Pedro Martínez Portero, who led 6-2, 2-2 from Friday when their quarterfinal was also suspended because of the rain. The Hungarian won the the second set 6-4 to force a decider, which he also won 6-2.

The other semifinal features third-seeded Christian Garin of Chile and fifth-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
2|26 Federal Networks 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First 3D printed metal additive manufacturing part for refueler truck 

Today in History

1984: Last US Marines leave Beirut