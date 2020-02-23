This Week’s Men’s Top 25 Fared

1. Baylor (24-2) beat Oklahoma 65-54; lost to No. 3 Kansas 64-61. Next: vs. Kansas State, Tuesday.

2. Gonzaga (27-2) beat San Francisco 71-54; lost to No. 23 BYU 91-78. Next: vs. San Diego, Thursday.

3. Kansas (24-3) beat Iowa State 91-71; beat No. 1 Baylor 64-61. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Monday.

4. San Diego State (26-1) did not play; lost to UNLV 66-63. Next: vs. Colorado State, Tuesday.

5. Dayton (25-2) beat VCU 66-61; beat Duquesne 80-70. Next: at George Mason, Tuesday.

6. Duke (23-4) lost to N.C. State 88-66; beat Virginia Tech 88-64. Next: at Wake Forest, Tuesday.

7. Maryland (22-5) beat Northwestern 76-67; lost to No. 25 Ohio State 79-72. Next: at Minnesota, Wednesday.

8. Florida State (23-4) beat Pittsburgh 82-67; beat N.C. State 67-61. Next: vs. No. 11 Louisville, Monday.

9. Penn State (20-7) lost to Illinois 62-56; lost to Indiana 68-60. Next: vs. Rutgers, Wednesday.

10. Kentucky (22-5) beat LSU 79-76; beat Florida 65-59. Next: at Texas A&M, Tuesday.

11. Louisville (23-5) beat Syracuse 90-66; beat North Carolina 72-55. Next: at No. 8 Florida State, Monday.

12. Villanova (21-6) beat DePaul 91-71; beat Xavier 64-55. Next: vs. St. John’s, Wednesday.

13. Auburn (23-4) lost to Georgia 65-55; beat Tennessee 73-66. Next: vs. Mississippi, Tuesday.

14. Oregon (21-7) lost to Arizona State 77-72; beat No. 24 Arizona 73-72, OT. Next: at Oregon State, Thursday.

15. Creighton (22-6) beat No. 19 Marquette 73-65; beat No. 21 Butler 81-59. Next: at St. John’s, Sunday.

16. Seton Hall (20-7) beat No. 21 Butler 74-72; beat St. John’s 81-65. Next: at No. 19 Marquette, Saturday.

17. West Virginia (19-8) beat Oklahoma State 65-47; lost to TCU 67-60, OT. Next: at Texas, Monday.

18. Colorado (21-7) beat Southern Cal 70-66; lost to UCLA 70-63. Next: at California, Thursday.

19. Marquette (17-9) lost to No. 15 Creighton 73-65; lost to Providence 84-72. Next: vs. Georgetown, Wednesday.

20. Iowa (19-8) beat No. 25 Ohio State 85-76. Next: at Michigan State, Tuesday.

21. Butler (19-9) lost to No. 16 Seton Hall 74-72; lost to No. 15 Creighton 81-59. Next: vs. DePaul, Saturday.

22. Houston (21-7) beat Tulsa 76-43; lost to Memphis 60-59. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Sunday, March 1.

23. BYU (23-7) beat Santa Clara 85-75; beat No. 2 Gonzaga 91-78. Next: at Pepperdine, Saturday.

24. Arizona (19-8) beat Oregon State 89-63; lost to No. 14 Oregon 73-72 OT. Next: at Southern Cal, Thursday.

25. Ohio State (18-9) lost to No. 20 Iowa 85-76; beat No. 7 Maryland 79-72. Next: at Nebraska, Thursday.

