This Week’s Top 25 Fared

1. Baylor (19-1) beat Iowa State 67-53; beat TCU 68-52.

2. Gonzaga (23-1) beat Santa Clara 87-72; beat San Francisco 83-79.

3. Kansas (18-3) beat Oklahoma State 65-50; beat Texas Tech 78-75.

4. San Diego State (23-0) beat New Mexico 85-57; beat Utah State 80-68.

5. Florida State (18-3) lost to Virginia 61-56; beat Virginia Tech 74-63.

6. Louisville (19-3) beat Boston College 86-69; beat N.C. State 77-57.

7. Dayton (20-2) beat Duquesne 73-69; beat Fordham 70-56.

8. Villanova (17-4) beat St. John’s 79-59; lost to Creighton 76-61.

9. Duke (18-3) beat Pittsburgh 79-67; beat Syracuse 97-88.

10. Seton Hall (16-5) beat DePaul 64-57; lost to Xavier 74-62.

11. Oregon (18-5) beat California 77-72; lost to Stanford 70-60.

12. West Virginia (17-4) lost to Texas Tech 89-81; beat Kansas State 66-57.

13. Kentucky (16-5) beat Vanderbilt 71-62; lost to No. 17 Auburn 75-66.

14. Michigan State (16-6) beat Northwestern 79-50; lost to Wisconsin 64-63.

15. Maryland (17-4) beat No. 18 Iowa 82-72.

16. Butler (17-5) beat Georgetown 69-64; lost to Providence 65-61.

17. Auburn (19-2) beat Mississippi 83-82, 2OT; beat No. 13 Kentucky 75-66.

18. Iowa (16-6) beat Wisconsin 68-62; lost to No. 15 Maryland 82-72; beat No. 19 Illinois 72-65.

19. Illinois (16-6) beat Minnesota 59-51; lost to No. 18 Iowa 72-65.

20. Colorado (17-5) lost to UCLA 72-68; beat Southern Cal 78-57.

21. Houston (17-5) beat East Carolina 69-59; lost to Cincinnati 64-62.

22. LSU (17-4) beat Alabama 90-76; beat Mississippi 73-63.

23. Wichita State (17-4) lost to Tulsa 54-51.

24. Penn State (16-5) beat Indiana 64-49; beat Nebraska 76-64.

25. Rutgers (16-6) beat Purdue 70-63; lost to Michigan 69-63.

