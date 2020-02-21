Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Thomas scores career-high 31 and No. 11 Arizona women win

February 21, 2020 11:15 pm
 
1 min read
      

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Sam Thomas scored a career-high 31 points and No. 11 Arizona, missing its leading scorer, still rolled past Utah 85-69 on Friday night.

Aari McDonald, who was ranked eighth in the nation at 20.5 points per game and with a streak of 62 consecutive games scoring in double figures, missed the matchup with a lower leg injury and is day-to-day.

Thomas, a junior, made 8 of 13 shots and all 13 of her free throws for the Wildcats (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12), who won their fourth straight game and have won 22 regular-season contests for the first time since 2003-04. They also have 11 conference wins for the first time since 2004-05.

Lucia Alonso added 14 points, Dominique McBryde 12 and Cate Reese 11. Arizona shot 50% overall, made 10 of 19 from the arc and 23 of 26 free throws.

Advertisement

Brynna Maxwell made 5 of 8 from the arc and scored 22 points with five assists while Dru Gylten scored 16 points for the Utes (12-14, 5-10), who have lost three in a row.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Alonso scored 12 points and Thomas 11 in the first half when Arizona took a 43-30 lead. The Utes were within seven points early in the fourth quarter when the Wildcats went on a 13-0 run to go op 80-60 with 4½ left.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Research Lab scientists monitor the Arctic environment

Today in History

1862: Legal Tender Act passed to help finance the Civil War