Thorpe, Jones lead UNC Asheville over Longwood 73-71

February 13, 2020 9:09 pm
 
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — LJ Thorpe and Tajion Jones scored 18 points apiece as UNC Asheville narrowly beat Longwood 73-71 on Thursday night.

DeVon Baker added 15 points, and Coty Jude had 13 points for UNC Asheville (11-13, 5-8 Big South Conference).

Jude made a 3-pointer with 1:57 remaining for a seven-point lead and Baker added two free throws at nine seconds to make it 73-69.

Christian Wilson had 17 points for the Lancers (10-17, 5-9). Leslie Nkereuwem added eight rebounds and Jordan Cintron had seven.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Lancers on the season. UNC-Asheville defeated Longwood 71-66 on Jan. 20. UNC Asheville plays Charleston Southern at home on Saturday. Longwood takes on Hampton at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

