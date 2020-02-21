Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Three LIU players reach 20 points in win over FDU

February 21, 2020 11:18 pm
 
< a min read
      

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Ty Flowers scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Long Island beat Fairleigh Dickinson 86-81 on Friday night.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. scored 21 points, Raiquan Clark 20 points and Virshon Cotton 16 points for Long Island (13-15, 8-7 Northeast Conference).

Julian Batts made a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left for an 84-80 lead. Xzavier Malone-Key made 1 of 2 free throws for FDU before Cotton sank two from the line with three seconds remaining for the final score.

Jahlil Jenkins had 25 points and six assists for the Knights (8-18, 6-9). Kaleb Bishop added 18 points and nine rebounds. Elyjah Williams had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Advertisement

The Sharks improve to 2-0 against the Knights this season. Long Island defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 84-70 on Jan. 11. Long Island takes on St. Francis (Pennsylvania) on the road on Sunday. Fairleigh Dickinson plays Robert Morris at home on Sunday.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Research Lab scientists monitor the Arctic environment

Today in History

1862: Legal Tender Act passed to help finance the Civil War