Three score 11 as Stetson shuts down Kennesaw State 59-42

February 15, 2020 6:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Joel Kabimba, Jahlil Rawley and Chrstiaan Jones scored 11 points each as Stetson beat Kennesaw State 59-42 on Saturday.

Mahamadou Diawara had 10 points for Stetson (15-12, 9-3 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Tyler Hooker had 16 points for the Owls (1-24, 0-12), whose losing streak has reached 16 games. Ugo Obineke added 10 points.

The Hatters improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. Stetson defeated Kennesaw State 57-54 on Jan. 4.

Stetson plays at NJIT on Thursday. Kennesaw State plays at North Alabama on Thursday.

