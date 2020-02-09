Listen Live Sports

Three score 20 points, No. 20 Iowa women top Purdue 82-71

February 9, 2020 4:03 pm
 
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 20 points on 10-of-11 shooting, including making all five of her shots in a pivotal second quarter, and No. 20 Iowa pulled away from Purdue for an 83-71 win on Sunday.

Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle added 22 points apiece for the Hawkeyes (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten Conference), who set up a showdown at No. 13 Maryland on Thursday with the league lead on the line. Amanda Ollinger had 12 rebounds.

Kayanna Traylor led the Boilermakers (15-10, 6-7) with a career-high 21 points, going 6 of 8 from the field and 7 of 9 from the foul line. Jenelle Grant added 12 points and Fatou Diagne grabbed 14 rebounds.

Iowa trailed 18-14 after one quarter but made 11 of 13 shots — missing its only two 3-point attempts — to outscore Purdue 25-15 in the second quarter for a 39-33 halftime lead. Czinano was 5-for-10 shooting and Doyle 4 for 5 with a free throw.

In a high-scoring third quarter that saw Iowa open a 12-point lead, Purdue cut it back to six. Meyer had 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting with two 3-pointers.

Purdue got within two early in the fourth quarter but a 14-1 run decided it with Doyle scoring the last eight, hitting a pair of triples.

Despite going 5 of 13 in the fourth quarter, Iowa shot 59% (33 of 56) to Purdue’s 42% (25 of 60).

