Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

February 21, 2020 1:54 am
 
East

Brandeis 15, Bates 1

Franklin Pierce at NY Tech, ccd.

S. New Hampshire at Mercy, ppd. To Feb. 22.

South

Belmont 9, Samford 4

Kansas at Charleston Southern, ppd. To Feb. 22.

Lipscomb 4, Evansville 1

Middle Tennessee 5, Bradley 0

Missouri St. 4, Austin Peay 1

Missouri-St. Louis at Ala.-Huntsville, ccd.

Midwest

Indiana St. 3, Nebraska-Omaha 1

Southwest

Arkansas 7, Gonzaga 5

Kansas St. at Texas A&M-CC, ccd.

Notre Dame at Incarnate Word, ccd.

UTSA 12, Toledo 5

West

BYU 6, Cal Poly 2

Colorado Mesa 3, NW Nazarene 1

Sacramento St. 9, Milwaukee 3

UC Davis 6, N. Dakota St. 2

Utah Valley 6, Portland 2

