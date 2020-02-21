Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

Brandeis 15, Bates 1
Franklin Pierce at NY Tech, ccd.
S. New Hampshire at Mercy, ppd. To Feb. 22.
Belmont 9, Samford 4
Kansas at Charleston Southern, ppd. To Feb. 22.
Lipscomb 4, Evansville 1
Middle Tennessee 5, Bradley 0
Missouri St. 4, Austin Peay 1
Missouri-St. Louis at Ala.-Huntsville, ccd.
Indiana St. 3, Nebraska-Omaha 1
Arkansas 7, Gonzaga 5
Kansas St. at Texas A&M-CC, ccd.
Notre Dame at Incarnate Word, ccd.
UTSA 12, Toledo 5
BYU 6, Cal Poly 2
Colorado Mesa 3, NW Nazarene 1
Sacramento St. 9, Milwaukee 3
UC Davis 6, N. Dakota St. 2
Utah Valley 6, Portland 2
Washington St 6, Hawaii 2
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.