Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annapolis 74, Kent County 70
Cambridge/SD 52, Col. Richardson 49
Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 70, Saint Anselm’s, D.C. 37
Crisfield 84, James M. Bennett 63
DuVal 77, College Park Academy 22
Easton 71, Kent Island 61
Hancock 93, Grace Academy 47
Hebrew Academy 58, Sandy Spring Friends School 52
Hodgson Vo-Tech, Del. def. Tri-State Christian, forfeit
Mountain Ridge 72, Meyersdale, Pa. 54
North Caroline 59, Queen Annes County 52
North Dorchester 87, Saint Michaels 37
Parkside 73, Washington 47
Pocomoke 70, Mardela 45
Southern Maryland Christian Academy 95, Greater Grace 65
Urbana 73, North Hagerstown 70
Wicomico 61, Stephen Decatur 51
Wilde Lake 72, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 35
Maryland School for the Deaf 66, Fort Hill 60
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Northwestern 36, McKinley, D.C. 32
Bel Air 48, C. Milton Wright 46
Bohemia Manor 50, Rising Sun 41
Bullis 62, Episcopal, Va. 55
Cambridge/SD 57, Col. Richardson 54
Easton 44, Kent Island 27
Edgewood 59, Perryville 29
Elkton 67, Kent County 50
Fairmont Heights 49, College Park Academy 19
Fallston 64, Joppatowne 35
Hancock 60, Grace Academy 45
Harford Tech 41, North Harford 31
Havre de Grace 49, North East 30
Heritage Academy 57, New Life 50
Hodgson Vo-Tech, Del. 39, Tri-State Christian 29
Manchester Valley 44, Winters Mill 37
North Dorchester 69, Saint Michaels 48
Parkside 84, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 42
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 45, Elizabeth Seton 43
Pocomoke 62, Mardela 28
Rosedale Baptist School 59, Harford Christian 31
Sandy Spring Friends School 75, Hebrew Academy 64
Wicomico 49, Stephen Decatur 48
