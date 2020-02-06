Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Scores

February 6, 2020 11:47 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 74, Kent County 70

Cambridge/SD 52, Col. Richardson 49

Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 70, Saint Anselm’s, D.C. 37

Crisfield 84, James M. Bennett 63

DuVal 77, College Park Academy 22

Easton 71, Kent Island 61

Hancock 93, Grace Academy 47

Hebrew Academy 58, Sandy Spring Friends School 52

Hodgson Vo-Tech, Del. def. Tri-State Christian, forfeit

Mountain Ridge 72, Meyersdale, Pa. 54

North Caroline 59, Queen Annes County 52

North Dorchester 87, Saint Michaels 37

Parkside 73, Washington 47

Pocomoke 70, Mardela 45

Southern Maryland Christian Academy 95, Greater Grace 65

Urbana 73, North Hagerstown 70

Wicomico 61, Stephen Decatur 51

Wilde Lake 72, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 35

Maryland School for the Deaf 66, Fort Hill 60

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Northwestern 36, McKinley, D.C. 32

Bel Air 48, C. Milton Wright 46

Bohemia Manor 50, Rising Sun 41

Bullis 62, Episcopal, Va. 55

Cambridge/SD 57, Col. Richardson 54

Easton 44, Kent Island 27

Edgewood 59, Perryville 29

Elkton 67, Kent County 50

Fairmont Heights 49, College Park Academy 19

Fallston 64, Joppatowne 35

Hancock 60, Grace Academy 45

Harford Tech 41, North Harford 31

Havre de Grace 49, North East 30

Heritage Academy 57, New Life 50

Hodgson Vo-Tech, Del. 39, Tri-State Christian 29

Manchester Valley 44, Winters Mill 37

North Dorchester 69, Saint Michaels 48

Parkside 84, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 42

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 45, Elizabeth Seton 43

Pocomoke 62, Mardela 28

Rosedale Baptist School 59, Harford Christian 31

Sandy Spring Friends School 75, Hebrew Academy 64

Wicomico 49, Stephen Decatur 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

