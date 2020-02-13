Listen Live Sports

National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Scores

February 13, 2020 10:54 pm
 
1 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 68, Wilde Lake 44

Bowie 63, C. H. Flowers 57

Cambridge/SD 74, Kent County 65

Carver Vo-Tech 68, Baltimore Douglass 64

Coppin Academy 61, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 46

Crisfield 86, Snow Hill 36

Eleanor Roosevelt 72, Laurel 44

Fairmont Heights 76, Oxon Hill 69

Frankfort, W.Va. 66, Bishop Walsh 40

Hyattsville Northwestern 83, Wise 77

Kent Island 72, North Dorchester 52

Marriotts Ridge 57, Reservoir 51

North Caroline 83, Saint Michaels 20

Oakland Mills 61, Hammond 59

Pocomoke 79, Parkside 76

Potomac 79, Crossland 57

Queen Annes County 62, Col. Richardson 61

Rising Sun 49, Harford Christian 47

River Hill 68, Centennial 59

Southern Fulton, Pa. 71, Hancock 45

Surrattsville 76, Gwynn Park 58

Wicomico 74, Mardela 60

Williamsport 66, Walkersville 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 56, Bel Air 48

Bohemia Manor 41, Harford Tech 29

Bryn Mawr 51, Indian Creek 24

C. H. Flowers 61, Bowie 37

Concordia Prep 54, Oldfields 48

Coppin Academy 68, C. Milton Wright 35

Edgewood 58, Rising Sun 56

Eleanor Roosevelt 45, Laurel 21

Flint Hill School, Va. 50, Bullis 47

Francis Scott Key 49, South Carroll 45

Gwynn Park 50, Surrattsville 43

James M. Bennett 62, Stephen Decatur 43

Joppatowne 50, Elkton 47

Kent County 41, Cambridge/SD 23

Kent Island 80, North Dorchester 25

Largo 68, Frederick Douglass 61

Marriotts Ridge 63, Reservoir 39

Middletown 67, Smithsburg 19

Mt. Hebron 59, Glenelg 38

North Caroline 58, Saint Michaels 23

North Harford 43, North East 33

Oakdale 52, Catoctin 46

Oakland Mills 48, Hammond 34

Oxon Hill 75, Fairmont Heights 16

Pallotti 46, McDonogh School 44

Parkside 73, Pocomoke 23

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 46, St. Mary’s Ryken 29

Potomac 67, Crossland 18

Queen Annes County 65, Col. Richardson 19

Randallstown 47, Lansdowne 19

River Hill 50, Centennial 43

Riverdale Baptist 65, Good Counsel 32

Sandy Spring Friends School 25, Spencerville Academy 22

St. Andrew’s 57, Potomac School, Va. 26

St. Frances Academy 51, Roland Park Country 48

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 58, Holton Arms 33

Suitland 37, Parkdale 33

Walkersville 49, Brunswick 38

Wicomico 58, Mardela 14

Wilde Lake 50, Atholton 49

Wise 59, Hyattsville Northwestern 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

