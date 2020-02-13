Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 68, Wilde Lake 44
Bowie 63, C. H. Flowers 57
Cambridge/SD 74, Kent County 65
Carver Vo-Tech 68, Baltimore Douglass 64
Coppin Academy 61, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 46
Crisfield 86, Snow Hill 36
Eleanor Roosevelt 72, Laurel 44
Fairmont Heights 76, Oxon Hill 69
Frankfort, W.Va. 66, Bishop Walsh 40
Hyattsville Northwestern 83, Wise 77
Kent Island 72, North Dorchester 52
Marriotts Ridge 57, Reservoir 51
North Caroline 83, Saint Michaels 20
Oakland Mills 61, Hammond 59
Pocomoke 79, Parkside 76
Potomac 79, Crossland 57
Queen Annes County 62, Col. Richardson 61
Rising Sun 49, Harford Christian 47
River Hill 68, Centennial 59
Southern Fulton, Pa. 71, Hancock 45
Surrattsville 76, Gwynn Park 58
Wicomico 74, Mardela 60
Williamsport 66, Walkersville 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 56, Bel Air 48
Bohemia Manor 41, Harford Tech 29
Bryn Mawr 51, Indian Creek 24
C. H. Flowers 61, Bowie 37
Concordia Prep 54, Oldfields 48
Coppin Academy 68, C. Milton Wright 35
Edgewood 58, Rising Sun 56
Eleanor Roosevelt 45, Laurel 21
Flint Hill School, Va. 50, Bullis 47
Francis Scott Key 49, South Carroll 45
Gwynn Park 50, Surrattsville 43
James M. Bennett 62, Stephen Decatur 43
Joppatowne 50, Elkton 47
Kent County 41, Cambridge/SD 23
Kent Island 80, North Dorchester 25
Largo 68, Frederick Douglass 61
Marriotts Ridge 63, Reservoir 39
Middletown 67, Smithsburg 19
Mt. Hebron 59, Glenelg 38
North Caroline 58, Saint Michaels 23
North Harford 43, North East 33
Oakdale 52, Catoctin 46
Oakland Mills 48, Hammond 34
Oxon Hill 75, Fairmont Heights 16
Pallotti 46, McDonogh School 44
Parkside 73, Pocomoke 23
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 46, St. Mary’s Ryken 29
Potomac 67, Crossland 18
Queen Annes County 65, Col. Richardson 19
Randallstown 47, Lansdowne 19
River Hill 50, Centennial 43
Riverdale Baptist 65, Good Counsel 32
Sandy Spring Friends School 25, Spencerville Academy 22
St. Andrew’s 57, Potomac School, Va. 26
St. Frances Academy 51, Roland Park Country 48
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 58, Holton Arms 33
Suitland 37, Parkdale 33
Walkersville 49, Brunswick 38
Wicomico 58, Mardela 14
Wilde Lake 50, Atholton 49
Wise 59, Hyattsville Northwestern 20
