Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bladensburg 64, Hyattsville Northwestern 54

Bohemia Manor 63, Fallston 57

C. Milton Wright 59, Joppatowne 49

Advertisement

Cambridge/SD 73, Easton 65

Col. Richardson 54, North Caroline 49

Covenant Life 80, Mt. Airy Christian 42

Eleanor Roosevelt 69, DuVal 55

Elkton 60, Glasgow, Del. 5

Frederick Douglass 66, Central 58

Friendly 67, Crossland 62

Greater Grace 77, Maryland School for the Deaf 55

High Point 56, Laurel 43

Kent County 81, North Dorchester 65

Mt. St. Joseph’s 55, Archbishop Spalding 43

North County 64, Meade 61

Oxon Hill 67, Potomac 61

Patterson 76, Tall Oaks 30

Randallstown 59, Hereford 52

Sandy Spring Friends School 74, The Field School, D.C. 46

St. Frances Academy 98, John Carroll 71

Stephen Decatur 56, Parkside 49

Urbana 73, Winters Mill 44

Wicomico 81, James M. Bennett 58

Wise 86, Parkdale 64

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bladensburg 37, Hyattsville Northwestern 26

C. H. Flowers 67, Suitland 33

Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 67, Chesapeake Math & IT South 8

Easton 52, Cambridge/SD 16

Eleanor Roosevelt 41, DuVal 26

Frederick Christian Academy 42, Carroll Christian 40

Frederick Douglass 59, Central 38

Harford Tech 63, Elkton 50

James M. Bennett 70, Wicomico 56

Largo 59, Gwynn Park 52

Laurel 55, High Point 13

Maryland School for the Deaf 47, Covenant Life 7

Moorefield, W.Va. 42, Allegany 36

Oakdale 56, Urbana 43

Oakland Southern 48, Keyser, W.Va. 35

Oxon Hill def. Potomac, forfeit

Parkside 55, Stephen Decatur 32

Patterson Mill 59, Edgewood 47

Pocomoke 55, Snow Hill 37

Providence Christian 33, Concord Christian Academy, Del. 23

Queen Annes County 48, Kent Island 43

Rosedale Baptist School 54, Granite Baptist Church School 34

St. Mary’s Ryken 54, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 33

Washington 50, Crisfield 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.