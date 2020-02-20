Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bladensburg 64, Hyattsville Northwestern 54
Bohemia Manor 63, Fallston 57
C. Milton Wright 59, Joppatowne 49
Cambridge/SD 73, Easton 65
Col. Richardson 54, North Caroline 49
Covenant Life 80, Mt. Airy Christian 42
Eleanor Roosevelt 69, DuVal 55
Elkton 60, Glasgow, Del. 5
Frederick Douglass 66, Central 58
Friendly 67, Crossland 62
Greater Grace 77, Maryland School for the Deaf 55
High Point 56, Laurel 43
Kent County 81, North Dorchester 65
Mt. St. Joseph’s 55, Archbishop Spalding 43
North County 64, Meade 61
Oxon Hill 67, Potomac 61
Patterson 76, Tall Oaks 30
Randallstown 59, Hereford 52
Sandy Spring Friends School 74, The Field School, D.C. 46
St. Frances Academy 98, John Carroll 71
Stephen Decatur 56, Parkside 49
Urbana 73, Winters Mill 44
Wicomico 81, James M. Bennett 58
Wise 86, Parkdale 64
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bladensburg 37, Hyattsville Northwestern 26
C. H. Flowers 67, Suitland 33
Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 67, Chesapeake Math & IT South 8
Easton 52, Cambridge/SD 16
Eleanor Roosevelt 41, DuVal 26
Frederick Christian Academy 42, Carroll Christian 40
Frederick Douglass 59, Central 38
Harford Tech 63, Elkton 50
James M. Bennett 70, Wicomico 56
Largo 59, Gwynn Park 52
Laurel 55, High Point 13
Maryland School for the Deaf 47, Covenant Life 7
Moorefield, W.Va. 42, Allegany 36
Oakdale 56, Urbana 43
Oakland Southern 48, Keyser, W.Va. 35
Oxon Hill def. Potomac, forfeit
Parkside 55, Stephen Decatur 32
Patterson Mill 59, Edgewood 47
Pocomoke 55, Snow Hill 37
Providence Christian 33, Concord Christian Academy, Del. 23
Queen Annes County 48, Kent Island 43
Rosedale Baptist School 54, Granite Baptist Church School 34
St. Mary’s Ryken 54, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 33
Washington 50, Crisfield 28
