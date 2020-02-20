Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 84, Denbigh Baptist 14
Bishop O’Connell 72, Bishop Ireton 62
Blue Ridge School 80, Va. Episcopal 48
Courtland 70, James Monroe 61
Eastern View 57, Chancellor 47
Eastside 80, Rye Cove 56
Hampton Christian 80, StoneBridge School 46
Hargrave Military 64, Miller School 56
Highland-Warrenton 72, Trinity Christian School 45
Isle of Wight Academy 49, Broadwater Academy 41
Luray 48, Strasburg 44
Oakton 65, Westfield 54
Portsmouth Christian 44, Gateway Christian 29
Twin Springs 56, J.I. Burton 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 69, Union 68, OT
Eastern Montgomery 43, Covington 30
Eastern View 57, Chancellor 47
Fredericksburg Christian 48, Seton School 47
Herndon 45, Langley 44
Highland-Warrenton 54, Trinity Christian School 22
King George 44, Caroline 27
Luray 48, Strasburg 44
Millbrook 51, James Wood 41
Miller School 78, Holy Cross Regional Catholic 46
Portsmouth Christian 37, Gateway Christian 27
Ridgeview 52, Gate City 44
River View, W.Va. 51, Mountain Mission 41
St. Annes-Belfield 68, Collegiate-Richmond 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.