Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
5A State Championship=
Semifinal=
Glendale Arizona IHS 60, Phoenix Sunnyslope 50
Goodyear Millenium 94, Phoenix South Mountain 61
6A State Championship=
Semifinal=
Phoenix Desert Vista 63, Mesa Skyline 44
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 70, Chandler 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
