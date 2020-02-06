Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Max Muncy on a three-year contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed LHP Ricardo Sánchez off waivers from Seattle. Designated INF Ramon Urias for assignment.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Felix Carvallo.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived C Nene.

Advertisement

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Brian Baker defensive line coach, Mike Groh receivers coach and Tyler Boyles assistant to the head coach. Reassigned Kevin Patullo to passing game specialist and Parks Frazier to offensive quality control coach.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named h Jim Haslett inside linebackers coach. Reassigned Ryan Crow to assistant special teams coach, Matt Edwards to defensive assistant coach, and Scott Booker to safeties coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LB Jovan Santos-Knox to a contract extension.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Named Mike Gibson offensive line coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Robbie Russo from Tucson (AHL).

American Hockey League

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Signed F Garrett Mitchell to a professional tryout.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced G Kirill Ustimenko was reassigned to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Announced G Felix Sandström was reassigned to the team from Lehigh Valley.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned F Cameron Lancaster to Louisville City FC (USLC).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.