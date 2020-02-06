Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

February 6, 2020 3:02 pm
 
BASEBALL
National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Max Muncy on a three-year contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed LHP Ricardo Sánchez off waivers from Seattle. Designated INF Ramon Urias for assignment.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Felix Carvallo.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived C Nene.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Brian Baker defensive line coach, Mike Groh receivers coach and Tyler Boyles assistant to the head coach. Reassigned Kevin Patullo to passing game specialist and Parks Frazier to offensive quality control coach.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named h Jim Haslett inside linebackers coach. Reassigned Ryan Crow to assistant special teams coach, Matt Edwards to defensive assistant coach, and Scott Booker to safeties coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LB Jovan Santos-Knox to a contract extension.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Named Mike Gibson offensive line coach.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Robbie Russo from Tucson (AHL).

American Hockey League

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Signed F Garrett Mitchell to a professional tryout.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced G Kirill Ustimenko was reassigned to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Announced G Felix Sandström was reassigned to the team from Lehigh Valley.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned F Cameron Lancaster to Louisville City FC (USLC).

