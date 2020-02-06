Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Promoted Joe Torre to special assistant to the commissioner; Morgan Sword to executive vice president, baseball economics & operations; and Chris Young to senior vice president. Named Gregor Blanco and Nick Hundley senior directors, baseball operations.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Max Muncy on a three-year contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed LHP Ricardo Sánchez off waivers from Seattle. Designated INF Ramon Urias for assignment.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Felix Carvallo.

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Daniel Kight.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Malcolm Grady, LHP Tommy Shirley, C Chase Smartt, and RHP Tyler Vogel.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived C Nene.

FOOTBALL National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Brian Baker defensive line coach, Mike Groh receivers coach and Tyler Boyles assistant to the head coach. Reassigned Kevin Patullo to passing game specialist and Parks Frazier to offensive quality control coach.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Quentin Poling.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — S Eric Weddle announced his retirement.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named h Jim Haslett inside linebackers coach. Reassigned Ryan Crow to assistant special teams coach, Matt Edwards to defensive assistant coach, and Scott Booker to safeties coach.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LB Jovan Santos-Knox to a contract extension.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Named Mike Gibson offensive line coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Robbie Russo from Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Brandon Davidson from Stockton (AHL). Placed D Mark Giordano on the injured reserve.

American Hockey League

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Signed F Garrett Mitchell to a professional tryout.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced G Kirill Ustimenko was reassigned to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Announced G Felix Sandström was reassigned to the team from Lehigh Valley.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned F Cameron Lancaster to Louisville City FC (USLC).

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Loaned F Cory Burke to SKN St. Poelten (Austria).

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Agreed to terms with D Erica Skroski on a one-year contract.

WINTER SPORTS

USA CURLING — Named Jeff Plush CEO.

