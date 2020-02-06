Thursday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Promoted Joe Torre to special assistant to the commissioner; Morgan Sword to executive vice president, baseball economics & operations; and Chris Young to senior vice president. Named Gregor Blanco and Nick Hundley senior directors, baseball operations.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Max Muncy on a three-year contract.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed LHP Ricardo Sánchez off waivers from Seattle. Designated INF Ramon Urias for assignment.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Felix Carvallo.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Daniel Kight.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Malcolm Grady, LHP Tommy Shirley, C Chase Smartt, and RHP Tyler Vogel.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Waived C Nene.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Brian Baker defensive line coach, Mike Groh receivers coach and Tyler Boyles assistant to the head coach. Reassigned Kevin Patullo to passing game specialist and Parks Frazier to offensive quality control coach.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Quentin Poling.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — S Eric Weddle announced his retirement.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named h Jim Haslett inside linebackers coach. Reassigned Ryan Crow to assistant special teams coach, Matt Edwards to defensive assistant coach, and Scott Booker to safeties coach.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LB Jovan Santos-Knox to a contract extension.
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Named Mike Gibson offensive line coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Robbie Russo from Tucson (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Brandon Davidson from Stockton (AHL). Placed D Mark Giordano on the injured reserve.
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Signed F Garrett Mitchell to a professional tryout.
READING ROYALS — Announced G Kirill Ustimenko was reassigned to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Announced G Felix Sandström was reassigned to the team from Lehigh Valley.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NASHVILLE SC — Loaned F Cameron Lancaster to Louisville City FC (USLC).
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Loaned F Cory Burke to SKN St. Poelten (Austria).
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Agreed to terms with D Erica Skroski on a one-year contract.
USA CURLING — Named Jeff Plush CEO.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.