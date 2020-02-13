Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

February 13, 2020 6:58 pm
 
BASEBALL

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Boxberger and UTL Sean Rodriguez on minor league contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed RHP Tommy Hunter to a one-year contract. Transferred RHP David Robertson to the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Jarrod Dyson on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 60-day IL.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Joe Iorio.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Connor Owings to a contract extension.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Tommy LaCongo and RHP Drew Peden to contract extensions. Signed RHP Keegan Long.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released INF Steven Figueroa.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined LA Clippers F Paul George $35,000 for public criticism of the officiating, following a 110-103 loss to Philadelphia on Feb. 11.

Women’s NBA

ATLANTA DREAM — Signed F Glory Johnson.

SEATTLE STORM — Re-signed F Breanna Stewart.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named T.C. McCartney offensive assistant coach, Scott Peters assistant offensive line coach and Chris Kiffin defensive line coach.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with TE Anthony Firkser on a one-year contract extension.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Jared Norris.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Jermaine Gabriel.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Tobi Antigha to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Boston D Zdeno Chara $5,000 for cross-checking Montreal F Brendan Gallagher during a Feb. 12 game.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Barrett Hayton from Tucson (AHL). Assigned D Aaron Ness to Tucson.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Scott Wilson to Rochester (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Robertson from Texas (AHL). Placed F Alexander Radulov on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 11.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Yakov Trenin to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Sami Vatanen on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 1. Recalled RW Nick Merkley from Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Keegan Kanzig to a professional tryout.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI — Signed D Andrés Reyes.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Agreed to terms with F Imani Dorsey on a one-year contract.

United Soccer League

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed Ds Elijah Martin, Suleiman Samura and Grant Stoneman.

COLLEGE

ALBANY (N.Y.) — Named Jason Falcon pitching coach.

