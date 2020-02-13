Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brad Boxberger and UTL Sean Rodriguez on minor league contracts.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed RHP Tommy Hunter to a one-year contract. Transferred RHP David Robertson to the 60-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Jarrod Dyson on a one-year contract. Placed RHP Jameson Taillon on the 60-day IL.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Joe Iorio.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Connor Owings to a contract extension.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Tommy LaCongo and RHP Drew Peden to contract extensions. Signed RHP Keegan Long.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released INF Steven Figueroa.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined LA Clippers F Paul George $35,000 for public criticism of the officiating, following a 110-103 loss to Philadelphia on Feb. 11.
ATLANTA DREAM — Signed F Glory Johnson.
SEATTLE STORM — Re-signed F Breanna Stewart.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named T.C. McCartney offensive assistant coach, Scott Peters assistant offensive line coach and Chris Kiffin defensive line coach.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with TE Anthony Firkser on a one-year contract extension.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed LB Jared Norris.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Jermaine Gabriel.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Tobi Antigha to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined Boston D Zdeno Chara $5,000 for cross-checking Montreal F Brendan Gallagher during a Feb. 12 game.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Barrett Hayton from Tucson (AHL). Assigned D Aaron Ness to Tucson.
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Scott Wilson to Rochester (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Robertson from Texas (AHL). Placed F Alexander Radulov on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 11.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Yakov Trenin to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Sami Vatanen on injured reserve, retroactive to Feb. 1. Recalled RW Nick Merkley from Binghamton (AHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Keegan Kanzig to a professional tryout.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI — Signed D Andrés Reyes.
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Agreed to terms with F Imani Dorsey on a one-year contract.
SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed Ds Elijah Martin, Suleiman Samura and Grant Stoneman.
ALBANY (N.Y.) — Named Jason Falcon pitching coach.
