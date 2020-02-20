Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

February 20, 2020 4:58 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVALAND BROWNS — Named Jeremy Garret assistant defensive line coach; Brandon Lynch assistant defensive backs coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Added DB Jamalcolm Liggins.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned LW Joel Kiviranta to the Texas Stars (AHL)

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Gabriel Vilardi from the Ontario Reign (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled G Cory Schneider and D Dakota Mermis from the Binghampton Devils (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLFPACK_Trade G Tom McCollum and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for future considerations.

LEHIGH VALLY ROYALS — Acquired G Kirill Ustimenko from Reading Royals (ECHL) via Philadelphia.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Acquired G Tom McCollum and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage from Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired Siem ce Jong via a free transfer.

LA GALAXY — Signed F Cameron Dunbar to a Homegrown Player contract.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed M Miguel Ibarra.

Northwest Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STAR’S — Allocated M Morgan Brian, D Tierna Davidson, M Julie Ertz, D Alyssa Naeher and D Casey Short to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

HOUSTON DASH — Allocated D Allysha Chapman, F Nichelle Prince and M Sophie Schmidt to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Allocated D Abby Dahlkemper, D Crystal Dunn, G Stepanie Labbe and M Samanth Mewis to the U.S. Soccer Ferderatio for the 2020 team.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Allocated G Ashlyn Harris, D Ali Krieger, F Alex Morgan and D Emily Sonnett to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. D Shelina Zadorsky was allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

PORTLAND THORNS FC — Allocated G Adrianna Franch, F Tobin Heath, M Lindsey Horan to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. F Christine Sinclair was allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

REIGN FC — Allocated M Allie Long and F Megan Rapinoe to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

SKY BLUE FC — Allocated F Carly Lloyd and F Mallory Pugh to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. G Kailen Sheridan was allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

UTAH ROYALS FC — Allocated D Kelly O’Hara, F Christen Press and D Becky Sauerbrunn to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. M Diana Matheson and M Desiree Scott were allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Allocated M Rose Lavelle to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

National Women’s Soccer

SKY BLUE FC — Signed M Elizabeth Eddy to a one-year contract.

