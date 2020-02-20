Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Singed RHP Austin Shea.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C Larry Balkwill.

NEW JERSEY JACKELS — Signed RHP Tyler Suellentrop.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Andrew Case.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Placed INF J.J. Fernandez on the inactive list. Released RHP Carter Johnson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Demetrius Harris to a one year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jeremy Garret assistant defensive line coach; Brandon Lynch assistant defensive backs coach.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Hired Gerald Alexander as defensive backs coach, Anthony Campanile as linebackers coach and Lemuel Jeanpierre as assistant offensive line coach. Promoted Karl Dorrell to assistant head coach/wide receivers and Josh Grizzard to assistant wide receivers coach. Rob Leonard will serve as assistant defensive line coach.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Roy Anderson assistant defensive backs coach and Imarjaye Albury as defensive quality control/assistant defensive line coach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Jamalcolm Liggins.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned LW Joel Kiviranta to the Texas Stars (AHL)

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Brian Lashoff from the Grand Rapids Griffins(AHL). Placed D Filip Hronek on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Gabriel Vilardi from the Ontario Reign (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled G Cory Schneider and D Dakota Mermis from the Binghampton Devils (AHL).

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLFPACK_Traded G Tom McCollum and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for future considerations.

LEHIGH VALLY ROYALS — Acquired G Kirill Ustimenko from Reading Royals (ECHL) via Philadelphia.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Acquired G Tom McCollum and F Lewis Zerter-Gossage from Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired Siem ce Jong via a free transfer.

LA GALAXY — Signed F Cameron Dunbar to a Homegrown Player contract.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed M Miguel Ibarra.

Northwest Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STAR’S — Allocated M Morgan Brian, D Tierna Davidson, M Julie Ertz, D Alyssa Naeher and D Casey Short to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

HOUSTON DASH — Allocated D Allysha Chapman, F Nichelle Prince and M Sophie Schmidt to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Allocated D Abby Dahlkemper, D Crystal Dunn, G Stepanie Labbe and M Samanth Mewis to the U.S. Soccer Ferderatio for the 2020 team.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Allocated G Ashlyn Harris, D Ali Krieger, F Alex Morgan and D Emily Sonnett to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. D Shelina Zadorsky was allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

PORTLAND THORNS FC — Allocated G Adrianna Franch, F Tobin Heath, M Lindsey Horan to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. F Christine Sinclair was allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

REIGN FC — Allocated M Allie Long and F Megan Rapinoe to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

SKY BLUE FC — Allocated F Carly Lloyd and F Mallory Pugh to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. G Kailen Sheridan was allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

UTAH ROYALS FC — Allocated D Kelly O’Hara, F Christen Press and D Becky Sauerbrunn to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team. M Diana Matheson and M Desiree Scott were allocated to the Canadian Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Allocated M Rose Lavelle to the U.S. Soccer Federation for the 2020 team.

National Women’s Soccer

SKY BLUE FC — Signed M Elizabeth Eddy to a one-year contract.

