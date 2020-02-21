Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER – Suspended Minor League players C Edward Guzman, Cincinnati Reds 50-games, RHP Kyle Hill, Seattle Mariners 50-games, and OF Ryan Shinn, New York Mets 50-games for violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Suspended free agent RHP Victor Alcantara 80-games for violation of the Major League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Taylor Williams off waivers from Milwaukee. Dedignated RHP Phillips Valdez for assignment.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Jay Gonzales.

QUEBEC CAPITALS – Signed RHP Samuel Adams.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded SS Cito Culver to the Kansas City T-Bones of the American Association.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired returning player rights to Juan Toscano-Anderson and 2020 first round pick from the Santa Cruz Warriors in exchange for Zach Norvell Jr.

Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Acquired a 2021 second round draft pick from the Dallas Wings in exchange for G Marina Mabrey.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS – Released DB Prince Amukamara and WR Taylor Gabriel.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Stephen Bravo-Brown and Seitu Smith as quality control assistants and Ryan Cordell as coaching assistant.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY – Fined Philadelphia Flyers D Matt Niskanen $5,000 for slashing and Ottawa Senators Scott Sabourin $1,881.72 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Brian Lashoff to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Louis Domingue to Binghamton (AHL).

East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed G Austin Lotz to a standard player contract. Signed F Jefferson Dahl to a standard player contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DC UNITED — Agreed to terms with M Julian Gressel to a three-year contract.

FC CINCINNATI — Signed F Rey Ortiz.

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Signed M Jonathan Perez to a Home Grown Player contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Cristian Casseres Jr. to a multi-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Joey DeZart.

