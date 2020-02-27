Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Promoted umpires Kerwin Danley, Dan Iassogna, Alfonso Marquez and Jim Reynolds to full-time staff.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired G Daishon Smith.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Josh Jacobs from Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended F Gabriel Dumont one game for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Feb. 25 game vs. Chicago.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Aquired F Yannick Veileux from Kalamazoo in exchange for F Spencer Naas.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS — Signed F Miguel Berry.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Patrick Seagrist.

PHILADELPHIA — Signed MF Alejandro Bedoya.

REAL SALT LAKE — Signed F Giuseppe Rossi.

SAN ANTONIO — Signed F Jose Gallegos to a multi-year contract.

SAN JOSE — Signed F Jack Skahan.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Named Lisa Baird Commisioner.

