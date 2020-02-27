Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Promoted umpires Kerwin Danley, Dan Iassogna, Alfonso Marquez and Jim Reynolds to Crew Chiefs. Promoted Ryan Blankley, Ramon De Jesus, Nic Lentz, Chris Segal and Jansen Visconti to Major League umpire positions. Announced the retirement of umpires Gary Cederstrom, Dana DeMuth, Mike Everitt, and Jeff Kellogg.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired G Daishon Smith.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Josh Jacobs from Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended F Gabriel Dumont one game for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Feb. 25 game vs. Chicago.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Aquired F Yannick Veileux from Kalamazoo in exchange for F Spencer Naas.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS — Signed F Miguel Berry.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Patrick Seagrist.

PHILADELPHIA — Signed MF Alejandro Bedoya.

REAL SALT LAKE — Signed F Giuseppe Rossi.

SAN ANTONIO — Signed F Jose Gallegos to a multi-year contract.

SAN JOSE — Signed F Jack Skahan.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Named Lisa Baird Commisioner.

