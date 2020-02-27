Thursday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Promoted umpires Kerwin Danley, Dan Iassogna, Alfonso Marquez and Jim Reynolds to Crew Chiefs. Promoted Ryan Blankley, Ramon De Jesus, Nic Lentz, Chris Segal and Jansen Visconti to Major League umpire positions. Announced the retirement of umpires Gary Cederstrom, Dana DeMuth, Mike Everitt, and Jeff Kellogg.
BASKETBALL
SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired G Daishon Smith.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Josh Jacobs from Binghamton (AHL).
AHL — Suspended F Gabriel Dumont one game for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Feb. 25 game vs. Chicago.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Aquired F Yannick Veileux from Kalamazoo in exchange for F Spencer Naas.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS — Signed F Miguel Berry.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Patrick Seagrist.
PHILADELPHIA — Signed MF Alejandro Bedoya.
REAL SALT LAKE — Signed F Giuseppe Rossi.
SAN ANTONIO — Signed F Jose Gallegos to a multi-year contract.
SAN JOSE — Signed F Jack Skahan.
|National Women’s Soccer League
NWSL — Named Lisa Baird Commisioner.
